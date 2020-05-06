NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,909,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE STWD opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

