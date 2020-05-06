New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,403 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

