New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,895,000 after acquiring an additional 555,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,645,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 304,776 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in New York Times by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,682,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,484,000 after purchasing an additional 687,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,880,000 after buying an additional 3,285,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. New York Times Co has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

