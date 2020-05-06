FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,503 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 1,307,106 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in FLIR Systems by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 225,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 181,574 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after buying an additional 150,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

