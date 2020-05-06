Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $371.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $387.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

