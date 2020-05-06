Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 45.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,918,000 after buying an additional 149,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after buying an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,875,000 after buying an additional 107,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $178,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($3.24). Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.