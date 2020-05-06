Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

