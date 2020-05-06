Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMIN. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,711,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,704,000 after acquiring an additional 87,282 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMIN opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in New York Times Co
New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in New York Times Co
FLIR Systems, Inc. Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System
FLIR Systems, Inc. Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Incyte Co.
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Incyte Co.
Ingersoll-Rand PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Ingersoll-Rand PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report