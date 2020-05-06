Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMIN. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,711,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,704,000 after acquiring an additional 87,282 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMIN opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

