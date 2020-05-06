NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $42,000 Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 275.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

