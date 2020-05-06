NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.19. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $59.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. CLSA lifted their target price on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.61.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

