NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 379 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at $15,254,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

