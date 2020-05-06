NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 399.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

