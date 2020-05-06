NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 83 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $390.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

