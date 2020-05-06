NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $47,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,328 shares in the company, valued at $525,257.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSK opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.