ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Holdings Decreased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. ArcelorMittal SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

