NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $50,000 Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 174.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

