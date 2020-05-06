First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 48 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.