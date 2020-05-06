Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 11,195 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

