Saybrook Capital NC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

AAPL stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,282.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

