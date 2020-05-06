Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 517,997 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $139,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

