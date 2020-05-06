Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $101,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.73. The company has a market cap of $1,270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

