Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

