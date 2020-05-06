Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Duke Realty by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Duke Realty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

DRE stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $38.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

