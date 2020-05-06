Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,901 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of ITT worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,230,000 after acquiring an additional 130,429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 572,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,612,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,562,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITT opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

