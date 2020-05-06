Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,282.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.