Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,282.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

