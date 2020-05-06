Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $184,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,282.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

