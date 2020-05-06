Unigestion Holding SA Invests $192,000 in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 214,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 200,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered Aurora Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

