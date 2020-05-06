Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 20,038 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

