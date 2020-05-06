Unigestion Holding SA Invests $205,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,484,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,593,000 after buying an additional 716,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,164,000 after purchasing an additional 422,779 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,365,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

