Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,402,000 after purchasing an additional 195,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,120. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

