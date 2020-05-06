Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,402,000 after purchasing an additional 195,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,120. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in New York Times Co
New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in New York Times Co
FLIR Systems, Inc. Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System
FLIR Systems, Inc. Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Incyte Co.
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Incyte Co.
Ingersoll-Rand PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Ingersoll-Rand PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report