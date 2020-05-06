Unigestion Holding SA Takes $250,000 Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after buying an additional 1,774,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after buying an additional 592,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

CAH opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

