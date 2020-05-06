Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $26,000 in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 760.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 436,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 385,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.82. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGCP. Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.