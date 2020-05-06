Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 337,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.74. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,003.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 29,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

