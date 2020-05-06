Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $46,000 in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Penn Virginia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

Shares of PVAC opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $44.29.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

