Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MILLER HOWARD/COM during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period.

HIE stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

MILLER HOWARD/COM Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

