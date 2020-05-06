Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,854 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,603,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $214.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

