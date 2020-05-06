Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 427.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.