Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 115,965 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,965 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after buying an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Chandler bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

