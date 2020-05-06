Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6,227.8% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 204.4% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ opened at $163.01 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -905.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

