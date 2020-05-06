Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 22,565 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

