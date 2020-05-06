First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,097,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 191,178 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

