Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $107,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 61.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 215,501 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 190,059 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,715,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.20. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

