CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

