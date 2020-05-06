Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,053,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.46. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

