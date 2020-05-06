Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

