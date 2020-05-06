Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

