Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $171.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.60. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

