Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $210.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day moving average of $251.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.