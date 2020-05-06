Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $790,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,373.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97.

